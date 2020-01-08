Verlean Vanarsdale

(1929-2020)
WATERLOO — Verlean “Madea” VanArsdale, 90, died Saturday, Jan. 4, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, surrounded by family.
She was born Nov. 9, 1929, in Aberdeen, Miss., daughter of George and Pearlie Mae Beeks Lackey. She was married to Robert Tisdale in Amory, Miss. They later divorced. She married Tommie VanArsdale on May 11, 1963, in Preston, Minn. Tommie died Jan. 3, 2001.
Verlean graduated from Amory Public School System and continued her education at Allen School of Nursing, graduating in 1976 with her RN degree. Van (as many of her co-workers called her) worked at Allen Hospital for 25 years as a surgery nurse. After retiring from Allen, she began working at Peoples Clinic and went on to work as a school nurse with the Waterloo Community School District. Verlean resided with her granddaughter Youlanda, Micheal Sr. and Micheal Jr. She formerly resided at Bridges Senior Care and 526 Iowa St. in Waterloo.
You have free articles remaining.
She was a member of Payne Memorial AME Church and served as a missionary, in the Senior Choir, and with the Nursing Ministry.
Survived by: two sons, Anthony L. Tisdale (Maxine) and Obert L. Tisdale (Sue); three grandchildren, Youlanda Tisdale Robinson (Micheal Sr.), Sara Gibson Tisdale and Terrance Stigler (Lani); five great-grandchildren, Carrington Stigler, Maya Charles, Tierra Robinson, Lonnisha Robinson, Micheal “Deuce” Robinson Jr.; and three great-great-grandchildren, My’Lon Holmes, Leonna Holmes and Permetrius Holmes Jr.
Services: noon Friday, Jan. 10, at Payne Memorial AME, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church and for an hour before services Friday at the church. Sanders Funeral Service is assisting.
Memorials: may be directed to the family at 438 Cottage St.
Madea had a natural gift of serving people, exemplified through nursing and her service in the church. She shared wisdom and her experience with others, especially those who aspired to become nurses. She loved her family and blessed us with her unconditional love. We’ll miss you, Madea. Until we meet again.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.