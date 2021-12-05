August 9, 1954-November 12, 2021

Verle Dean Wygle, age 67, was born August 9, 1954, in Charles City, Iowa. He passed away November 12, 2021, at the University of Iowa Hospitals.

Verle graduated with the Jesup High School Class of 1973. Verle married Joan Pollard on February 14, 1976, in the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. He enjoyed the outdoors and fishing, hunting, and kayaking.

He had worked at Deere & Co. in Waterloo until retiring and was a member of Local 838.

Survivors include his wife, Joan, and 3 daughters, Casey (Brad) Wygle and her daughters Haylee and Rylee of Waterloo, Dena (Jared) Wygle and her children Jolie and Watson of Evansdale, and Jessica (James) Wygle of Evansdale; a brother Jim (Karen) Wygle of Waterloo and a sister Cheryl (Phil) Tillman of Alburnett.

Verle was proceeded in death by his parents, Verne and Esther (Ellerman) Wygle, and his brother, Jerry.

Condolences can be sent to 327 Bellefontaine St., Evansdale, IA 50707.