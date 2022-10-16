October 13, 2022
CEDAR FALLS-Verla Sabin, 90, of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, October 13, 2022, at her home. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Westgate, IA. Online condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
