November 22, 1929-October 19, 2021

WICHITA-Verla N. Hansen, 91, of Wichita, Kansas passed away on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at the Wesley Medical Center in Wichita.

Verla Norine Hansen was born on November 22, 1929, the daughter of Ewald and Erna (Lily) Pipho in Denver, Iowa. She graduated from Denver High School and from Teacher’s College, now UNI in Cedar Falls. While in college, she worked for Rathe Packing. Following her education, she taught school in Waverly and Waukon. On June 1, 1956, she was united in marriage to John W. Hansen in Waterloo. In 1969, the couple moved to Emporia, Kansas because of John’s employment.

Survivors are her two children, Julie A. Hansen of Wichita, Kansas and John A. Hansen of Greenwood, Missouri. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, John on October 12, 1972.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 24th from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver. Burial will be on Monday at 10:00 am at Garden of Memories in Waterloo with Rev. Craig Henderson from Saint Paul United Church of Christ presiding. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Denver, Iowa is assisting the Hansen family with services. 319-984-5379