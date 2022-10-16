March 9, 1935-October 14, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Verla M. Wedemeier, 87, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, October 14, 2022, at her home. She was born March 9, 1935, in Rural Sumner, Iowa, daughter of Ernest and Esther Schroeder Eick. She graduated from Sumner High School in 1952.

Verla married Willard F. Wedemeier on June 5, 1955 in rural Sumner. She worked at Black’s Dept Store, West Side Maidrite and Super Value Grocery. She enjoyed playing cards, camping in the local area and winters in Florida for 18 years.

She is survived by her husband, Willard of Cedar Falls. Daughter, Deb (Bruce) Heitmann of Floyd, Iowa. Granddaughter, Echo (Shawn) Mettner of Waterloo. Five grandchildren and one great grandchild. Brother, James (Vicki) Eick of Hawkeye. Sister-in-law, Mary Lou Blaschke of Sumner. Brother-in-law, Roger (Elaine) Wedemeier of Sumner.

Verla is preceded in death by her son, Steven A.. Wedemeier. Two sisters: Betty (Clarence) Zell and Dorothy Madden.

Per Verla’s Wishes, private services will be held with burial in the Garden of Memories Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be sent to www.lockefuneralservices.com

