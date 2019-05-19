Verla L. Waugh

(1933-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Verla Louise Waugh, 85, of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, May 16, at Northcrest Specialty Care.
She was born July 11, 1933, in Keosauqua to Arthur Francis and Faye Catherine (Livengood) Beggs. She married Richard Waugh on Nov. 25, 1951 in Hubbard. He preceded her in death in 2010. She married Mel Stabenow on Dec. 5, 2015, in Cedar Falls. He preceded her in death in 2016.
She graduated from Hubbard High School in 1950. Verla and her husband purchased the Hampton Restaurant in 1959, moving their family to Hampton in 1960, and changing the restaurant name to the Skandia Inn. She was involved in the Hampton’s Women’s Sorority and was a member of the United Methodist Church in Hampton. After 29 years in the restaurant business, Verla and Rich closed the restaurant and sold the building. To be near her family, Verla moved to the Cedar Falls Village Cooperative in 2013.
Survived by: her son, Mark (Cathy) Waugh of Emmetsburg; three daughters, Gloria (David) Nutt of Shawnee, Kan., Julie (Kevin) Briden of Waterloo and Joy (Tom) Brooks of Dyersville; two stepsons, Don and Jack Stabenow; 18 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; her second husband; her half sister, Mary; and her brother-in-law, William “Uncle Bill” Waugh.
Services: 11 a.m. Monday, May 20, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, preceded by an hour of visitation.
Memorials: may be directed to The Michael J. Fox Foundation, Donation Processing, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014, where 88 cents of every dollar goes to research programs, or Safe Haven of Iowa County/No-Kill Animal Shelter, P.O.Box 444, Williamsburg, IA 52361.
Condolences may be left at www.overtonservice.com.
During retirement, Verla and Rich enjoyed numerous trips with their motorcoach group, and camping trips to visit family with their pups. Verla enjoyed cooking and baking for her family and friends. She loved planting flowers, spending time with her family and her beloved puppy “Ziggy.”
