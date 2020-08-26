Verla D. Schloman

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1927-2020)

Verla Delphine Schloman, 92, of Cedar Falls, passed away at the Martin Suites at Western Home Communities on Monday, August 24, 2020. She was born in Tripoli on November 25, 1927, daughter of Frank and Minnie (Nelson) Johnson. Verla graduated from Frederika High School with the Class of 1945. She was united in marriage to Merwin Schloman on June 30, 1946, at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church of Waterloo. Verla worked for Grants Department Store, Montgomery Wards and kept books for Cedar Heights Carpet Installation Service which she and Merwin owned and operated.

Verla was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of nearly 65 years, Merwin; her sisters, Alice Tonn and Ruby Harms; brother, Gaylord Johnson; and son-in-law, Jerome Pesartic. She is survived by four daughters: Mary Pesartic of Phoenix, AZ, Nancy (Robert, Jr.) Nichols of Sottsdale, AZ, Joanne (Gary) Mayo of Cedar Falls, and Brenda (Roscoe) Mueller of La Junta, CO; 12 grandchildren: Michelle DuBois, Tammy Gerbich, Bryan Pesartic, Tiffani Nichols, Robert Nichols III, Scott Mayo, Stacie (Mayo) Garcia, Jordan Mayo, Mitchel Mueller, Alyssa (Mueller) Thompson, Blake Mueller, Brooklyn Mueller; and 15 great-grandchildren.