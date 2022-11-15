November 18, 1935-November 3, 2022
CLARKSVILLE-Verl (Louie) Roger Doty 86 of Clarksville Iowa born November 18th 1935, passed away Thursday November 3rd at the Waverly Health Center. He married Margaret Cramer on February 21st 1957, Verl and Margaret made there home in Clarksville. Verl is survived by all four children. A Celebration of Life Open House will be at Louies Home in Clarksville Sunday Nov. 20th starting at 2pm. Service on Monday the 21st. at 10:30am at the Church of Christ in Clarksville, followed by luncheon at Docs.
