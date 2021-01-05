 Skip to main content
Vergie Lee Duff
September 15, 1941-January 2, 2021

Vergie Lee Duff, 79, of Waterloo, died Saturday, January 2, at MercyOne- Waterloo.

She was born September 15, 1941, in Durant, Miss. the daughter of Brock and Mentha Lee Montgomery Alexander. She married William Duff, Sr. April 2, 1963, in Waterloo.

Vergie was a homemaker. She was a longtime member of Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church.

Survived by: her husband, William Duff of Waterloo, Sr.; a son, William Duff, Jr. of Waterloo; two daughters, Tonya Denise James of Calif. and Telena (Robert) Portis of Texas; seven grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; a son-in-law, Larry Spillers of Texas; four brothers, Charles, Gary, James and Terry Alexander, all of Waterloo; and two sisters, Ora Lee (Ben) Black and Linda Stark, both of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by: her parents; a son, Tyrone Duff; and a brother, Larry Alexander.

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 9, at Christian Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church with burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery. Public visitation will be from 4-7:00 p.m. Friday, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street and will continue for one hour before the service at the church. For those attending the visitation and/or funeral a mask will be required.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at: www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com

