September 15, 1941-January 2, 2021

Vergie Lee Duff, 79, of Waterloo, died Saturday, January 2, at MercyOne- Waterloo.

She was born September 15, 1941, in Durant, Miss. the daughter of Brock and Mentha Lee Montgomery Alexander. She married William Duff, Sr. April 2, 1963, in Waterloo.

Vergie was a homemaker. She was a longtime member of Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church.

Survived by: her husband, William Duff of Waterloo, Sr.; a son, William Duff, Jr. of Waterloo; two daughters, Tonya Denise James of Calif. and Telena (Robert) Portis of Texas; seven grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; a son-in-law, Larry Spillers of Texas; four brothers, Charles, Gary, James and Terry Alexander, all of Waterloo; and two sisters, Ora Lee (Ben) Black and Linda Stark, both of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by: her parents; a son, Tyrone Duff; and a brother, Larry Alexander.