Verdine Marie (Lau) Keding

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Grace Lutheran Church in Fayette with Rev. Herbert Mueller, III officiating. The funeral service will be livestreamed on Becker-Milnes & Rettig Facebook Page. Burial will follow at Grandview Cemetery in Fayette. A visitation will precede services at the Church on Tuesday starting at 9:00 AM. Memorials may be made in Verdine’s name to Grace Lutheran Church or Maple Crest Manor, both in Fayette. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com .

Verdine Marie, was born December 25, 1931, to Henry and Leona (Blasberg) Lau in Maxfield Township, rural Readlyn, Iowa. She graduated from Bremer County Public Schools on May 12, 1945. Verdine grew up a farm girl, working very hard in her early years. She received her Nursing Degree at the age of forty while raising her six children. Verdine was a nurse for many years at Maple Crest Manor in Fayette, retiring at the age of eighty one. She was a long time faithful member of Grace Lutheran Church in Fayette. Verdine’s Faith in God got her through many difficult times. She loved putting puzzles together and puzzle books, playing cards with family (she always had to win). Verdine also loved watching her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren play sports, and was known for her wonderful homemade bread and jams.