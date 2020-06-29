Verdene M. Knutson

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1929-2020)

NEW HAMPTON -- Verdene May Knutson, 90, of New Hampton, died Friday, June 26, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.

She was born July 20, 1929, near Protivin, daughter of Reuben and Emma (Vsetecka) Kalishek. On May 25, 1953, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Protivin, Verdene married Vitalis Andera. He died on May 1, 1976. On April 8, 1978, she married Harvey Knutson; he died Nov. 24, 2016.

Survivors: two sisters, Lorene Porter of Carlstad, Minn., and Carole Ann Wiltgen of Cedar Rapids; many nieces and nephews; a brother-in-law, Duane (Janice) Carney of Unionville, Mo.; sisters-in-law, Pat Andera of Waterloo, and Elaine Knutson of New Hampton.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husbands;a brother, Lydell (Jane) Kalishek; sisters- in-law, Juanita (Roger) Schluetter, and Rudy ( Delbert) Winter’ sister, Mary Carney; brothers-in-law, Vern Porter, Guy Wiltgen, Merlin Andera, and Wallace Knutson; and a nephew, Larry Wiltgen.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Protivin; burial in the church cemetery. Visitation is one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are entrusted with Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory.