Verdene M. Knutson

(1929-2020)
NEW HAMPTON -- Verdene May Knutson, 90, of New Hampton, died Friday, June 26, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.
She was born July 20, 1929, near Protivin, daughter of Reuben and Emma (Vsetecka) Kalishek. On May 25, 1953, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Protivin, Verdene married Vitalis Andera. He died on May 1, 1976. On April 8, 1978, she married Harvey Knutson; he died Nov. 24, 2016.
Survivors: two sisters, Lorene Porter of Carlstad, Minn., and Carole Ann Wiltgen of Cedar Rapids; many nieces and nephews; a brother-in-law, Duane (Janice) Carney of Unionville, Mo.; sisters-in-law, Pat Andera of Waterloo, and Elaine Knutson of New Hampton.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husbands;a brother, Lydell (Jane) Kalishek; sisters- in-law, Juanita (Roger) Schluetter, and Rudy ( Delbert) Winter’ sister, Mary Carney; brothers-in-law, Vern Porter, Guy Wiltgen, Merlin Andera, and Wallace Knutson; and a nephew, Larry Wiltgen.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Protivin; burial in the church cemetery. Visitation is one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are entrusted with Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory.
Memorials: to Bartels Lutheran Home in Waverly or the Cedar Valley Hospice.
Verdene enjoyed gardening, embroidery, and volunteering at nursing homes and the senior center. She had a love for playing the piano and accordion.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.