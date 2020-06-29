Verdene M. Knutson
Verdene M. Knutson

Verdene M. Knutson

Verdene M. Knutson

(1929-2020)

NEW HAMPTON -- Verdene May Knutson, 90, of New Hampton, died Friday, June 26, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.

She was born July 20, 1929, near Protivin, daughter of Reuben and Emma (Vsetecka) Kalishek. On May 25, 1953, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Protivin, Verdene married Vitalis Andera. He died on May 1, 1976. On April 8, 1978, she married Harvey Knutson; he died Nov. 24, 2016.

Survivors: two sisters, Lorene Porter of Carlstad, Minn., and Carole Ann Wiltgen of Cedar Rapids; many nieces and nephews; a brother-in-law, Duane (Janice) Carney of Unionville, Mo.; sisters-in-law, Pat Andera of Waterloo, and Elaine Knutson of New Hampton.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husbands;a  brother, Lydell (Jane) Kalishek; sisters- in-law, Juanita (Roger)  Schluetter, and Rudy ( Delbert) Winter’ sister, Mary Carney; brothers-in-law, Vern Porter, Guy Wiltgen, Merlin Andera, and Wallace Knutson; and a nephew, Larry Wiltgen.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Protivin; burial in the church cemetery. Visitation is one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are entrusted with Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory.

Memorials: to Bartels Lutheran Home in Waverly or the Cedar Valley Hospice.

Verdene enjoyed gardening, embroidery, and volunteering at nursing homes and the senior center. She had a love for playing the piano and accordion.

