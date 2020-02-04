(1931-2020)

EVANSDALE -- Verdena E. Morris, 88, of Evansdale, died Sunday, Feb. 2, at Pinnacle Specialty Care, Cedar Falls.

She was born on Sept. 23, 1931, in Sumner to Lawrence and Martha Blaske Cosby. She married John Livingston and they divorced. Verdena later married Melvin H. Morris and they divorced.

Verdena was a waitress at the Colony Club in Waterloo for 25 years. She was a member of Faith Assembly of God Church, Elk Run Heights.

Survived by: three daughters, Gloria Livingston of Des Moines, Pam Deckard of Waterloo and Penny (Mike) Morenzetti of Potterville, Mich.; three sons, Ken (Mary Yanez) Livingston of Waterloo, Ron (Maricela Gonzalez) Livingston of Donna, Texas, Dale Livingston of Denver, Colo., and Larry Morris of Cedar Rapids; 15 grandchildren; and six-great grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: her parents; a son, Melvin H. Morris Jr.; two brothers, Hilmer "Pete" Cosby and Bud Cosby; and two sisters, Joan Buchholz and Beverly Kane.