Feb. 15, 1934-June 23, 2022
Verdeen Ruth Peters, 88, of Rowlett, Texas, formerly of Cedar Falls, died at home Thursday, June 23, 2022. She was born February 15, 1934 in Sumner, Iowa, the daughter of Ray and Minnie (Knoploh) Schlichting. Verdeen attended country school and graduated from Sumner High School. She married Vern Peters on August 22, 1953 and worked at Goodyear Tire in Waterloo and Waverly.
Verdeen is survived by her husband, Vern Peters, of Rowlett, Texas; her children, Pam (Bob) Davis of Traer, Iowa and Jeff (Shannon) Peters of Rowlett, Texas; two grandchildren, Ashley (Chris) Browder and Chris (Alexandra) Peters, both of Sachse, Texas; two great grandchildren, Alyssa and Kyndall Browder, and her brother, Mel (Diane) Schlichting, of Mound, Minnesota.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Nazareth Lutheran Church Larsen Chapel in Cedar Falls. Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation. Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
