November 5, 1927-December 11, 2020
Verda A. Loeb, 93, of La Porte City, died Friday, December 11, 2020 at La Porte City Specialty Care. Verda was born November 5, 1927 in Walker, the daughter of Lynn and Bertha (Hand) Fulton. She graduated from Quasqueton High School. She married Gerald G. Loeb on September 10, 1947 at Zion Lutheran Church, Jubilee; he preceded her in death on April 9, 1993. Verda was a homemaker and farm wife. She was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church, Jubilee where she was a church ladies aide. Survived by two sons, Ray Loeb of Wann, OK and Jimmy Loeb of La Porte City; daughter, Peggy (Bob) Lund of La Porte City; six grandchildren, Angela Lund of Rockford, IL, Sheri Lund of La Porte City, Clint (Seraysa) Loeb of Garrison, Zach (Ashley) Loeb of La Porte City, Jesse Loeb of Oklahoma and Eric Lund of Des Moines; and ten great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gerald; grandson, Justin Loeb; daughter-in-law, Susan Loeb; and three sisters, Maxine Walton, Maurine Nelson and Verda’s twin, Verna Nielsen.
Services: Private family services will be held; a celebration of life will be held in 2021. Burial: Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Jubilee. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Zion Lutheran Church, Jubilee or Camp Courageous. Online condolences may be left at www.KearnsFuneralService.com
