Vera Rosalie Giertz (nee Herrmann) died peacefully on June 6, 2021 at the age of 92. Vera was born to Ernest and Laura (Schultz) Herrmann in North Loup, NE on October 28, 1928, the second youngest of five children. She was baptized at Zion Lutheran Church in Scotia, NE on June 16, 1929. The family moved to Dundee, Wisconsin and then Kankakee, Illinois. Vera confirmed her faith at St. Paul Lutheran Church on May 24, 1942 and married Robert (Bob) Giertz there on November 30, 1946. Vera supported Bob during his brief stint in the US Army and then through his studies at the University of Illinois. After his graduation in 1950 they moved to Waterloo, IA where Bob began his 36-year career with Deere and Company. Vera stayed home to manage the household and raise five children. Bob was transferred to Moline in 1974 and they moved to Bettendorf, IA in 1975. Bob retired from full-time work in 1986 and died in 2013. Vera remained in the Quad Cities area until her death.