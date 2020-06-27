(1928-2020)
DEWAR — Vera Mixdorf Evans, 91, of Dewar, died at Cobblestone Court in Sumner, on June 20.
She was born Nov. 11, 1928, in St. Paul, Iowa, daughter of Joe and Louise Mohrfeld Menke. She graduated in 1946 from St. Mary’s High School, West Point, Iowa. Vera then graduated from Thompson’s School of Cosmetology in Des Moines. Later, she completed a dental hygienist program.
Vera married Reuben F. Mixdorf on Feb. 26, 1954; he died June 6, 1992. She married Floyd I. Evans on March 10, 1995; he died Sept. 23, 2000. She retired from the Black Hawk County Health Department in 1992; she was a supervisor for the homemakers’ home health aides.
Survivors: a daughter, Keri (Dan) Arthur of Waverly; two sons, Craig Mixdorf of Wichita‚ Kan., and Doug (Leslie) Mixdorf‚ Prairie Du Sac‚ Wis.; stepsons, Jason (Carol) Evans of Eufaula‚ Okla., and Stan (Donna) Evans of San Diego‚ Calif.; stepdaughters, Janet (Bob) Kinder of Denver, Colo., and Laurie Johnson of Dallas‚ Texas; nine grandchildren, Nicole (David) Flores, Amanda Mixdorf, Christina (Aaron) Haughland, Zach (Abby) Arthur, Josh Arthur, Aaron and Elizabeth Ellis, and Ryan and Sarah Evans; six great-grandchildren; a brother; and four sisters.
Preceded in death by: her husbands; and eight siblings.
Private family graveside services: were held at Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery. The service was recorded and can be viewed on the funeral home’s website. Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo, is assisting the family.
Memorials: to the family for a fund to be established. Cards sent to the funeral home will be forwarded to the family.
Online condolences at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
