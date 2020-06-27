× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1928-2020)

DEWAR — Vera Mixdorf Evans, 91, of Dewar, died at Cobblestone Court in Sumner, on June 20.

She was born Nov. 11, 1928, in St. Paul, Iowa, daughter of Joe and Louise Mohrfeld Menke. She graduated in 1946 from St. Mary’s High School, West Point, Iowa. Vera then graduated from Thompson’s School of Cosmetology in Des Moines. Later, she completed a dental hygienist program.

Vera married Reuben F. Mixdorf on Feb. 26, 1954; he died June 6, 1992. She married Floyd I. Evans on March 10, 1995; he died Sept. 23, 2000. She retired from the Black Hawk County Health Department in 1992; she was a supervisor for the homemakers’ home health aides.

Survivors: a daughter, Keri (Dan) Arthur of Waverly; two sons, Craig Mixdorf of Wichita‚ Kan., and Doug (Leslie) Mixdorf‚ Prairie Du Sac‚ Wis.; stepsons, Jason (Carol) Evans of Eufaula‚ Okla., and Stan (Donna) Evans of San Diego‚ Calif.; stepdaughters, Janet (Bob) Kinder of Denver, Colo., and Laurie Johnson of Dallas‚ Texas; nine grandchildren, Nicole (David) Flores, Amanda Mixdorf, Christina (Aaron) Haughland, Zach (Abby) Arthur, Josh Arthur, Aaron and Elizabeth Ellis, and Ryan and Sarah Evans; six great-grandchildren; a brother; and four sisters.