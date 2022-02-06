Vera M. Sullivan

May 15, 1930-February 3, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Vera M. Sullivan, (91) of Cedar Falls, passed away February 3, 2022. She was born May 15, 1930, in Dubuque, daughter of Leo and Anna (Datisman) McGinnis. She married Harry D. Sullivan on September 11, 1948, in Dubuque. Harry passed away October 24, 2015. Vera worked at Peet Junior High and later at the University of Northern Iowa, retiring in 1992.

Vera is survived by her daughter, Kathie (Jim) Cahill of Waterloo; a son, David (Lori) Sullivan of Jonesboro, Arkansas; four grandchildren: Ryan (Meghan) Sullivan, Jamie (Jens) Baker, Kristin (Erich) Simmer, Krystal (Thomas) Bradford; three stepchildren: Jason (Gracie) Sells, Kari (Doug) Meyrose and Stephanie (Anthony) Ameen; nine great-grandchildren; nine great-step grandchildren; and one sister, Irene Baker of Washington, Illinois. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband, Harry, of 67 years.

Services will be held Wednesday, February 9th at 11 am with visitation an hour before the service, both at the First United Methodist Church located in Cedar Falls. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories in Waterloo. Memorials may be directed to the First United Methodist Church, Winnebago Council Boy Scouts of America or the Cedar Falls Women's Club.

Vera was involved in many community organizations she loved. She was a charter member and secretary of the Mended Hearts, volunteered at the Western Home serving as their former State of Iowa Resident Advocate and was a member of the Cedar Falls Women's Club for Businesswomen. Harry and Vera were awarded the Cedar Valley Mayor's Volunteer award in 2002. She was awarded the Winnebago Council Boy Scouts of America Baden Powell Award in 2003. Vera was also an active member in her church, serving as chairman of Morning Circle, and co-chair of Church Funerals.