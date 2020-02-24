Vera M. Rozmus
Vera M. Rozmus

Vera M. Rozmus

Vera M. Rozmus

(1927-2020)

JESUP – Vera Margaret Rozmus, 92, of Fairbank and formerly of Jesup, died Sunday, Feb. 23, of natural causes at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital, Waterloo.

She was born Nov. 24, 1927, on the farm near Jesup, daughter of Frank Demuth and Ceilia (Bahl) Demuth. She graduated from Jesup High School in 1945. On May 22, 1948, she married Theodore T. Rozmus at St. Athanasius Catholic Church, Jesup. He preceded her in death in 1991.

Survivors: nieces and nephews, including Johnette Hugil of Boise, Idaho, and John Rozmus Jr. of Washburn.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a sister, Alma Rozmus; and a nephew, Pete Rozmus.

Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at St. Athanasius Catholic Church with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at White Funeral Home, Jesup, where there will be a parish rosary at 4 p.m. and a parish vigil service at 6 p.m. Visitation will continue for an hour before services at the church. White Funeral Home, Jesup, is in charge of arrangements

Memorials: to the church.

Online condolences at White-MtHope.com

She enjoyed baking and doing crossword puzzles. When she moved to Fairbank in her later years, she enjoyed the company of her friends at Parkview, but always kept up with the happenings in Jesup.

