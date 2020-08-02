You have permission to edit this article.
Vera M. Fischels
Vera M. Fischels

(1924-2020)

Vera M. Fischels, 95 of Rosewood Estates, formerly of Raymond, died Thursday, July 30, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.

She was born Dec. 10, 1924 Elgin, Neb., daughter of Anton and Margaret Bohnenkamp Venteicher. She graduated from Manchester High School in 1942.

She married Laverne A. Fischels Nov. 28, 1964 at St. Mary Catholic Church, Manchester. He died August 22, 1988.

Vera worked at Sears in Manchester and Waterloo before working with her husband on the family farm.

Survived by: a son, Steve (Dawn) Fischels of Raymond; two sisters-in-law, Dorothy Dudley of Raymond and Norma Jean Venteicher of Manchester.

Preceded in death by: two sisters, Anita Eike and Wilma Holtz; a brother, Paul Venteicher; and two brothers-in-law Clarence Eike and Francis Holtz.

Services will be 10:30 Tuesday, August 4 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Gilbertville with burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, Raymond. Public visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. Monday, August 3 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway. Due to Covid 19 everyone is required to wear a mask at either the visitation or the mass.

Memorials: directed to St. Joseph Church.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

Vera was a faithful catholic and not being able to get out to go to her church was a huge disappointment. Back in the day, she enjoyed gardening and staying active on the farm, where many would know her for selling fresh eggs.

