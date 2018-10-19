Try 1 month for 99¢
Vera Christensen

CEDAR FALLS — Vera Marie Christensen, 89, of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, Oct. 16, at the Cedar Falls Health Care Center.

She was born Dec. 31, 1928, in Lehigh, daughter of Virgil Earl and Tina Evelyn (Reed) Roney.

Marie was a graduate of Waterloo East High School and worked in the service and retail industries for many years, retiring in 2013.

Survived by: three sons, Mike James, Mark (Collette) Schwenneker and Dan (Deb) Weltzin; four daughters, Tina Trinka, Malea (Dan) Warrior, Julie Christensen and Amy (Keith) Nerison; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: her parents; a son, Randy Schwenneker; three sisters, Bonnie Nelson, Tharon Roney and Betty Slessor; and a brother, Vernon Roney.

Services: 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, at Faith Wesleyan Church in Cedar Falls. Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

