May 24, 1931-July 27, 2022

Vera Joy Flodeen Tucker, 91, of Shell Rock, died Wednesday, July 27, at the Shell Rock Healthcare Center.

She was born May 24, 1931, in Nashville, TN, the daughter of John Smith and Fannie Griffin. Vera was employed in the home health care industry. She was a Christian woman who enjoyed singing country music, crossword puzzles, cooking, bird watching, and going out to eat especially at the Pizza Ranch.

Survivors include: her children, Tim (Sue) Flodeen of La Porte City, Randy (Betty) Flodeen of Evansdale, and Patty Isaa of Tulsa, OK; seven grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: her parents and many siblings.

A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is assisting the family.

Memorials: may be directed to the family at 507 Locust St. La Porte City, IA. 50651.

