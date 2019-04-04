ELK RUN HEIGHTS — Vera Ruth James, 89, formerly of Elk Run Heights, died Monday, April 1, at NewAldaya Lifescapes, Cedar Falls.
She was born March 6, 1930, in Waterloo, daughter of Thomas Edgar and Myrtle Esther Lumbus Atkins. She married Ralph Gaylen James on Oct. 20, 1951, at the Little Brown Church, Nashua. He died Nov. 6, 1991.
Vera was a homemaker in her own home for several years.
She was a member of Faith Assembly of God Church, Elk Run Heights.
Survived by: her daughter, Shirley (Robert) Jones of Waterloo; a son, Thomas (Lynn) James of Elk Run Heights; four grandchildren, Christopher (Jessica) Toler, Robert (Joanie) Gruver, Erica James and Darby James; and six great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: her husband; and a brother, Lloyd E. Atkins.
Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, April 6, at Faith Assembly of God Church, Elk Run Heights, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 5, at Kearns Funeral Service, Kimball Chapel, Waterloo.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
Vera was a great cook and baker and known to her family as the “Pie Queen” and loved flowers.
