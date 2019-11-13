Vera J. McCreery Krull, 87, of rural Grundy Center, passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 10:30 a.m., with a visitation an hour prior, at First Presbyterian Church in Grundy Center. The Rev. Bret Trasamar will be the officiant. The family invites you to a luncheon at the church following the services.
Vera J. Krull was born September 12, 1932 to Clarence and Leona (Rawn) McCreery in Reinbeck, Iowa. She graduated from Reinbeck High School in 1950.
Vera was united in marriage to John Krull on March 12, 1955 at Amity Church in rural Reinbeck, Iowa. To this union four children were born. Vera was a member of the First Presbyterian Church. She helped work on the family farm raising Red Angus cattle.
She also worked in sales from selling feeder pigs to cars and retiring from the Spokesman selling advertisement. She enjoyed bowling, golfing, skiing and playing cards and most importantly being around family and friends.
She is survived by daughters, Kristi (James) Ruzicka of Grundy Center and Cheryl (Ric) Mercuri of Gig Harbor, WA; four grandchildren, John Major of Denver, CO, Scott Stephenson of Ankeny, Alexa Krull and daughter Penelope of Los Angeles, CA, Lauren Mercuri of Conway, AR and a brother, Richard McCreery of Gladbrook.
Vera was preceded in death by her parents and children, Michael Krull in 2002 and Cynthia Stephenson in 2007; sisters, Fran Blanshan and Doris Weise and brother Edward McCreery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the family or Cedar Valley Hospice.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.iowa cremation.com under Obituaries.
