Vera "Helen" Huisman

(1919-2018)

HOLLAND — Vera “Helen” Huisman, 98, of Holland, died Wednesday, Sept. 5, at Westwood Living Center, Clinton, Mo.

She was born Dec. 6, 1919, in Melrose Township in Grundy County to Robert and Gladys (Newell) Hess. She married Eugene Leo Huisman on March 11, 1940, at the Episcopalian Church in Waterloo.

She graduated from Wellsburg Community School in 1934. Helen and her husband owned and operated Gene’s Tavern in Wellsburg. The couple later purchased the meat locker in Holland in 1952 and operated it until retiring in 1986.

Survivors include: a son, Robert (Ruby) Huisman of Clinton; two grandchildren, Marshall (Keri) Huisman and Linnsey Huisman (Dylan Sires); three great-grandchildren, Haylee and Josephine Huisman and Floyd Sires; a brother, Lawrence Hess; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: her husband of 66 years; a son, Leo Huisman; her mother; her father; her siblings, Doris Snyder, Clarence Hess, Isabelle Venenga, Mildred Basco and Audrey Gillet.

Services: 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 13, at Engelkes-Abels Funeral Home in Grundy Center. Friends and family are invited to the Community Center in Grundy Center immediately following the funeral service for a luncheon, followed with the burial at 2 p.m. at Hazel Green Cemetery in Cleves. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 Wednesday, Sept. 12, at the funeral home. A small funeral service is taking place at 2 p.m. today, Sept. 9, at the Clinton Church of the Nazarene in Clinton, preceded by an hour of visitation. Vansant-Mills Funeral Home, Clinton, was in charge of arrangements.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left online at www.vansant-millsfuneralhome.com.

Helen enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, loved canning, sewing, gardening, flowers, sports (Atlanta Braves Fan), loved playing cards, and cleaning her house.

Vera "Helen" Huisman
