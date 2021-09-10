She was born August 2, 1935, in Cedar Falls, IA to Carl and Agnes Christensen. On August 17, 1954, she was united in marriage to James “Jim” Dow. He died December 14. 2013. Vera was a homemaker her adult life. She was well known in the neighborhood as the Blue Star mom who always had time for everyone. There was always room at her table for one more (even if it meant she went without). She was always willing to take in unwanted pets. She dearly loved her family. She was in her glory when there were children around or when tending her many flower gardens.