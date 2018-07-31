Subscribe for 33¢ / day
JESUP — Velma Frances Rouse, 92, of Jesup, died Thursday, July 26, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, Waterloo.

She was born Jan. 14, 1926, in Jesup, daughter of George Washington Davis and Ethel Mae (Meythaler) Davis. On March 18, 1944, she married Gerald William Rouse in Jesup. He preceded her in death Nov. 15, 1996.

Velma graduated from Jesup High School in 1943. She worked at the Ford garage and at Jesup Appliance. In later years she was church secretary at First United Methodist Church, where she was a member.

Survived by: three daughters, Jane Rouse of Jesup, Mary (Peter) Ansoff of Annandale, Va., and Judy Sinclair of Troy, Mo.; two sons, Jerry (Denise) Avise-Rouse of Parkersburg and Michael (Brenda) Rouse of Coralville; 11 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband, Gerald; two granddaughters, Allison and Megan Rouse (in infancy); and three sisters, Marjorie Rouse, Roberta DiLoreto and Virginia Robinson.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 3, at First United Methodist Church, with burial at Cedar Crest Cemetery, both in Jesup. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 2, at White Funeral Home, Jesup, and for an hour before services Friday at the church.

Memorials: may be directed to the First United Methodist Church in Jesup or the American Cancer Society.

Condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com.

