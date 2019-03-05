Velma R. Flaucher-Falck

(1935-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Velma Ruth Flaucher-Falck, 84, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Oelwein, died Sunday, March 3, at the Western Home.
She was born Feb. 10, 1935, in Hazleton, daughter of Amos and Florence (Short) Flaucher. In 1958, she married Kenneth Bienfang in Waterloo. They later divorced. In 1994, she married James Falck in Oelwein. He died April 16, 2018.
She graduated from Hazleton High School in 1953 and later received her master’s degree from the University of Northern Iowa. Velma taught school in the Waterloo and surrounding areas and Area 7. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Oelwein.
Survived by: three children, Kende (Todd) Wynn of Colorado Springs, Colo., Victor (Michele) Bienfang of Cedar Falls and Rodney (Jean) Bienfang of Maxwell; eight grandchildren; a stepgranddaughter; a sister, Norma Bird of Waterloo; a sister-in-law, Shelby Flaucher of Birmingham, Ala.; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a sister and brother-in-law, Marlys and Don Verbeck; and a brother, Jack Flaucher.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 8, at Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein, with burial in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, rural Oelwein. Visitation is 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Memorials: may be directed in her name to the First Baptist Church of Oelwein.
Condolences at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com.
Velma enjoyed watercolor painting, oil painting and writing.
