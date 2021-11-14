August 29, 1931-November 12, 2021
WATERLOO-Velma R. Clark, 90, of Waterloo, died Friday, November 12, 2021, at MercyOne Waterloo. She was born August 29, 1931, in Ackley, daughter of John and Lottie (Blossie) Holcomb and graduated from Ackley Geneva High School. She married James A. “Jim” Allen; he died June 23, 2013. Later, she married Paul S. Raines and they divorced. She married Delbert Clark and they later divorced. Velma was a member of the Waterloo Eagles Auxiliary and the Waterloo VFW. She is survived by her children, Tammy (Kirk) Mettlin, Waterloo, Donnie Schuler, Waterloo, and Skip Stephenson, Peoria, AZ; 8 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Colleen Holcomb, Clear Lake. She is preceded in death by her son, Robert “Bobby” Allen Sr.; 3 brothers, John, Stanley and infant brother LeRoy Holcomb; and a sister, Mary.
Funeral Services: 10:30 AM, Wednesday, November 17 at Locke Funeral Home with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Memorials to the family. Visit www.LockeFuneralServices.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.