WATERLOO-Velma R. Clark, 90, of Waterloo, died Friday, November 12, 2021, at MercyOne Waterloo. She was born August 29, 1931, in Ackley, daughter of John and Lottie (Blossie) Holcomb and graduated from Ackley Geneva High School. She married James A. “Jim” Allen; he died June 23, 2013. Later, she married Paul S. Raines and they divorced. She married Delbert Clark and they later divorced. Velma was a member of the Waterloo Eagles Auxiliary and the Waterloo VFW. She is survived by her children, Tammy (Kirk) Mettlin, Waterloo, Donnie Schuler, Waterloo, and Skip Stephenson, Peoria, AZ; 8 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Colleen Holcomb, Clear Lake. She is preceded in death by her son, Robert “Bobby” Allen Sr.; 3 brothers, John, Stanley and infant brother LeRoy Holcomb; and a sister, Mary.