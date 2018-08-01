Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Velma Meints

(1923-2018)

GRUNDY CENTER — Velma Anita Meints, 94, of Grundy Center, died Sunday, July 29, at Creekside Living Nursing Home in Grundy Center.

She was born Sept. 8, 1923, on the family farm in the Colfax Township, daughter of Jacob and Annie (Gronewold) Meints.

Velma attended school at the Colfax Country School up to eighth grade. She lived with her parents helping on the farm tending the farm animals until moving to Grundy Center. She worked for many years as a custodian, cleaning homes and businesses.

Velma was a member of the Colfax Presbyterian Church and sang in the choir.

Survived by: a brother, Vincel (JoAnn) Meints of Wellsburg; nephews Russell Redix, Richard (Connie) Redix and Randy Meints, all of Wellsburg; nieces Verla (Dan) Suchy of Elberon, Deanna (David) Harms of Hampton, Roxanne (Doug) Heikens of Steamboat Rock, Rhonda Cole of Grundy Center and Rita Wilson of Waterloo; great-nephews Ryan (Rachael) Harms of West Des Moines and Wesley Harms of Colfax; great-nieces Sarah (Christopher) Schmitz of Albuquerque, N.M., and Traci (Fiance Ben Smith) Harms.

Preceded in death by: her parents; a brother, Vernon; a sister-in-law, Ella; and a nephew-in-law, Terry Cole.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 4, at the Colfax Presbyterian Church, rural Holland. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 3, at Engelkes-Abels Funeral Home, Grundy Center, and again for an hour before services Saturday at the church.

Memorials: may be directed to the church.

Condolences may be made at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.

Velma enjoyed baking in her spare time and hosting family get-togethers around holidays. She also enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and enjoyed her bus trips down south.

