Velma Horn

(1939-2019)
WASHBURN — Velma J. Horn, 80, of Washburn, died Monday, June 3, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.
She was born April 9, 1939, in Sumner, daughter of Harold and Melba (Zupke) Wilson. She married Alton Horn on June 14, 1958, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waterloo.
Velma attended East High School. She was a homemaker, and her primary focus was her family.
She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waterloo.
You have free articles remaining.
Survived by: her husband; her children, Don (Alisa) Horn of Inverness, Ill., Rosanne Wilson of Fort Dodge, Jim (DeAnn) Horn of Grand Meadow, Minn., Janet (Gary) Olson of Waterloo and Lori Horn of Waterloo; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two sisters, Lavonne (Pat) Feldpouch and Judy (Richard) Derifield, both of Waterloo; a brother-in-law, Bernard Gallmeyer of St. Paul, Minn.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents; a daughter, Jean Marie Horn; two grandchildren, Hannah and Jordan; a sister, Elnora Gallmeyer; three nieces, Debbie Gallmeyer, Vickie Gray and Kim Michelson; and a nephew, Randy Gallmeyer.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 10, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Sunday at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel and also for an hour before the service at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Online condolences may be left at www.kearnsfunerals ervice.com.
Velma loved spending time with her family, and enjoyed baking, gardening, playing cards, camping, sewing and going on trips.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.