August 3, 1926-October 10, 2022

Velma Hertges, died on October 10, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born August 3, 1926, in Albion Township, Howard County, Iowa. Velma was the daughter of Rieta Schacht Henry and Giles George Henry. Velma married Gregory Hertges, Sr. on July 15, 1944 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Greg died December 13, 1989.

Velma graduated from Lime Springs High School in 1944. She worked at Covenant Hospital (St. Francis Hospital), Woolworth’s and Sam’s Club.

Velma enjoyed playing cards, bingo and visiting a casino. Her favorite past time was spending time with her family.

Velma is survived by seven children: Judith Neumayer, Palatine, Il; Michael (Bonnie), Guttenberg; Roselle (Matthew) Spooner; Nancy (Robert) Stirm; Gregory, Jr. (Nahada Behric); Peggy (Larry) Rust, all of Waterloo; and Robert (Terry), of Elk Run Heights.

She is also survived by eleven grandchildren; Christine, Julie, Cristina, Bryan, Angela, Andrea, Melissa, Mary, Matthew, Lisa and Valerie, and 10 great grandchildren; Sophie; McKenzie, Anna, Abigail, Jackson, Malia, Brody, Lucas, Bella and Brynlee.

She is also survived by one brother, Quentin (Bertha) Henry of Cedar Falls.

Velma was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, Murial and her husband, Gregory.

Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 am Thursday, October 13, at Queen of Peace Catholic Church with entombment in Mt. Olivet Mausoleum. Public visitation from 5-7 pm Wednesday, October 12, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street. Visitation also one hour prior to the Mass on Thursday at the church. The Mass will be livestreamed at www.queenofpeaceparish.net.

Memorials: may be directed to UnityPoint Hospice or Queen of Peace Catholic Church.

To celebrate her life, Velma requests that all those attending, “Wear colorful clothing, NO black!”

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.