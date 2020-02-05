Velda Haldeman
Velda D. Haldeman

(1925-2020)

FAIRBANK -- Velda Darlene Haldeman, 94, of Fairbank, died Tuesday, Feb. 4, at MercyOne - Oelwein Senior Care, Oelwein, of natural causes.

She was born May 4, 1925, in Fairbank, daughter of Paul Rudolph Heth Sr. and Emma Katrina (Hartman) Heth. She married Harry Haldeman on Feb. 16, 1946, in Fayette. He preceded Velda in death on Sept. 27, 2019.

Velda attended country school and eventually moved to Hastings, Neb., where she worked at an munitions depot during World War II. She and her husband made their home in Iowa for a year before they moved to Pennsylvania. After 20 years in Pennsylvania, Harry's job took them to New Jersey, where they lived for 20 years. After Harry's retirement, the couple moved back to Iowa in 1986.

Survived by: many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; five brothers, Arnold Heth, Clemens Heth, Esra Heth, Paul Heth Jr. and Walter Heth; and a sister, Eileen Eckheart.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Fairbank, with burial at Cedar Crest Cemetery, Jesup. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at White Funeral Home, Jesup, where there will be a Scripture service at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will also be for an hour before services Saturday at the church.

Memorials: may be directed to the church.

Condolences may be left at www.White-Mthope.com.

Velda loved to write - she was an artist with her words, authoring countless poems. She enjoyed playing BINGO and BUNCO and always had a smile. Her quick wit and good nature will be missed. Velda was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Fairbank.

