September 10, 1927-April 25, 2020
WATERLOO-Veda R. Ernster, 92, of Waterloo, died Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Friendship Village landing. She was born September 10, 1927, in Port-of-Spain, Trinidad, the daughter of William and Iris Gonsalez Peres. She married Harry R. Ernster on September 7, 1949, in Port-of-Spain, Trinidad.
After High School graduation, Veda attended secretarial school. She worked alongside her husband as office manager of Takin Rug and Upholstery, a business that they owned and operated together. She was a member of St. Mary’s Society, sang in the choir and spent time volunteering.
Survivors include: two sons, Stan (Diane) Ernster of Hudson and Dennis (Diane) Ernster of Brandon; a daughter, Sharon Willmore of Ankeny; eight grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren; one brother, Mike Peres of Brampton, Ontario, Canada, and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her husband, Harry; two great-grandsons, Reece Shelton and Whit Hagen; two brothers; and two sisters.
A memorial mass will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 10, at Queen of Peace Catholic Church preceded by a 20 minute musical prelude. The mass will be livestreamed on the parish website, www.queenofpeaceparish.net. Burial was April 29, 2020 at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street is in charge of arrangements.
