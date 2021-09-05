September 10, 1927-April 25, 2020

WATERLOO-Veda R. Ernster, 92, of Waterloo, died Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Friendship Village landing. She was born September 10, 1927, in Port-of-Spain, Trinidad, the daughter of William and Iris Gonsalez Peres. She married Harry R. Ernster on September 7, 1949, in Port-of-Spain, Trinidad.

After High School graduation, Veda attended secretarial school. She worked alongside her husband as office manager of Takin Rug and Upholstery, a business that they owned and operated together. She was a member of St. Mary’s Society, sang in the choir and spent time volunteering.

Survivors include: two sons, Stan (Diane) Ernster of Hudson and Dennis (Diane) Ernster of Brandon; a daughter, Sharon Willmore of Ankeny; eight grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren; one brother, Mike Peres of Brampton, Ontario, Canada, and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: her husband, Harry; two great-grandsons, Reece Shelton and Whit Hagen; two brothers; and two sisters.