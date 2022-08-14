Veda M. Christen

August 26, 1923-August 11, 2022

WATERLOO-Veda M. Christen age 98 of Waterloo, passed away peacefully August 11, 2022 at her daughter's home. She was born on August 26, 1923, daughter of George M. and Eva Morgan Varco in Cedar Falls. Veda graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1940. On December 12, 1942 she married Fred G. Christen in Mineral Wells, Texas. Fred Passed away on May 27, 2002.

Veda worked for the Waterloo Schools for 27 years, retiring as Secretary at Roosevelt School. She was a past president of the Roosevelt P.T.A. , the AMVETS Auxillary #19 and the Secretary Association. She was a Volunteer at Allen Hospital for 10 years. Veda was a long-time member of St. Pauls United Methodist Church in Waterloo.

She is survived by a son, Darryl (Sue) Christen of St. Mary's KS and a daughter Cheryl (Rex) Stephens of Brandon, IA, 12 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Fred, a brother Earl(Joan) Varco, and a sister Evelyn (Sid) Mooty.

A public Visitation will be held from 4-6PM Monday August 15, 2022 at Locke Tower Park Funeral Home 4140 Kimball Avenue in Waterloo. A public memorial Service will be Held at 11:00 AM Tuesday August 16, 2002 at St Paul United Methodist Church 207 W. Louie Street in Waterloo.Private Family Burial will take place in Washington Chapel Cemetery in rural Cedar Falls.

Memorials may be directed to the Family.

Condoences may be left at www.lockefuneralservices.com.