Veda M. Bohlen

Veda was born on July 13, 1931, rural Waverly, Iowa, the daughter of William and Laura (Kirkpatrick) Ragsdale. She was raised and worked the family farm near Waverly Junction her entire youth and graduated from the Finchford High School in 1949. Veda was united in marriage on January 20, 1950, to Johnie Bohlen at the United Methodist Church in Janesville. The couple worked at the Shell Rock Hatchery for a year. Her parents then moved into Janesville, and the couple moved onto and started farming the Ragsdale family farm near Waverly, where they raised their six children. They farmed there for nearly forty years. They then moved to the Trav-o-Tel Motel in Waverly where they worked for five years. After Johnie died Veda moved to Waverly Homes.