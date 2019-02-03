Try 1 month for 99¢
Vaughn R. Trueman

Vaughn Trueman

(1949-2019)

EVANSDALE — Vaughn R. Trueman, 69, of Evansdale, died Thursday, Jan. 31, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, Waterloo.

He was born Feb. 6, 1949, in Grand Island, Neb., son of Raymond and Elaine Chaney Trueman. He married Cherel Ramsey on July 3, 1970, in Grand Island, Neb.

Vaughn owned and operated the Bullet Hole Inc., retiring in 2016. He was a member of the Washburn Flyers.

Survivors include: his wife; a son, Boyd (Sarah) Trueman of Denver; a daughter, Cindy (Mick) Hackbarth of Waterloo; 13 grandchildren, Gregory, Alex, Catie, Allison, Daniel, Shawn, Joshua, Kenzie, Jaydon, Halley, Lilly, Gabe and Chloe; five great-grandchildren, Tommy, Alanis, Graci, Lily and Alice; a brother, Arden Trueman of Grand Island; and a sister, LaDonna (Don) Scheel of Broomfield, Colo.

Preceded in death by: his parents; and a sister-in-law, Betty Trueman.

Family-directed memorial services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5, at Faith Assembly of God Church, Elk Run Heights. Public visitation will be an hour before services at the church. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is assisting the family.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

