Vanda M. Steffen

(1937-2019)
JANESVILLE — Vanda Mae Steffen, 81, of Janesville, died Monday, March 11.
She was born Nov. 21, 1937, in California, daughter of William (Bill) and Vivian (Van Dorn) Roever. She married Lawrence Steffen on March 2, 1957, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waterloo.
She graduated from Janesville High School in 1955. After their marriage, Vanda and Lawrence lived in Waterloo and later North Cedar. In 1971, they moved to Vanda’s parents’ farm. Together they crop farmed and raised livestock for 47 years. In 2014, the family farm was honored at the Iowa State Fair as a Century Farm.
Survived by: her husband; a daughter, Mary Creech of Shell Rock; a son, Robert (Diana) Steffen of Waverly; six grandchildren, Alisa (Shane) Turner, Sara (Scott) Wehling, Lawrence Creech, Kayla Steffen, Jenna Steffen and John Steffen; six great-grandchildren, Jaylen Turner, Hailey Wehling, Deron Turner, Andrew Wehling, Zachery Turner and Easton Wehling; a sister, Velda (Bob) Allen of Missouri; and a brother, William Edward (Toshimi) Roever of Hawaii.
Preceded in death by: her parents: and a half sister in infancy.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 15, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Waverly, with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 14, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly, with a 7 p.m. rosary and Scripture service. There will also be an hour of visitation Friday before services at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the family for a later designation.
Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Vanda enjoyed sewing, cooking and especially her grandchildren.
