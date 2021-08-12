Van E. Thompson

In 1974, Van married Thomasina Groseclose. They had two daughters and were later divorced. In 1997, Van married Georgia Ames. They built a home in rural New Albin, IA. She passed away in 2012. On November 2, 2013, Van married Janelle (Ostrem) Olson and moved to the farm in Viroqua, WI. Van always told everyone that Janelle made him swim the Mississippi.

Van loved the farm. He was happiest there; making hay, fixing fence, helping his father-in-law, and mowing the acreage with his John Deere mower. He loved just being on the farm.

He enjoyed many things. He loved riding his UTV; especially after the county roads were made accessible. Van liked spending time at his travel trailer and taking his pontoon out on the river. It was a change from his previous speed boats, but he loved cruising the river with his friends.

He loved going out to eat and card-playing nights. He loved spending an evening at home watching a movie with Janelle. He enjoyed cooking on his grill for friends. The table leaves were left in because quite often there were guests for dinner, and Van was a great cook. He always said he loved cooking because then he could make what he liked. Van also loved his dark chocolates, peanut butter, ice cream, and cake – preferably with double frosting!