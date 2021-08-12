August 7, 1953-August 7, 2021
Van E. Thompson, of Viroqua, WI, formerly of Elk Run Heights, IA, entered Heaven’s glory Saturday, August 7, 2021, on his 68th birthday, with his wife by his side.
Van is survived by his wife, Janelle Thompson; three siblings: Mark (Lenna) Thompson of Delhi, IA, Jeff (Theresa) Thompson of Cedar Falls, IA, and Zoe (John) Schaefer of Waterloo, IA; father-in-law, Cliferd V. Ostrem; sister-in-law, Candace Litsey (Ross Everson); 11 children: Andrea Thompson (Rajan) of Anchorage, AK, Michaelynn (Bill) Anglin of Wasilla, AK, Shannon Erickson of Viroqua, WI, Chad Erickson (Shanna) of Viroqua, WI, Ben Olson of Viroqua, WI, Jenna (Jacob) Schneider of La Farge, WI, Kris Ames of New Albin, IA, Chad (Karie) Ames of Jesup, IA, Kurt (Tonya) Ames of Chicago, IL, Evon (Jim) Schuenke of Reedsburg, WI, and Lynnette (Mike) DeWall of West Salem, WI; 24 grandchildren: Shayne, Dylan, Keegan, Becca, Marian, Joshua, Ellen, Shauna, Troy, Starr, Scott, Jonathon, Hannah, Mason, Sadie, Landon, Piper, Eleanor, Beatrice, Christopher, Brittany, Allen, Alex and Zack; 12 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and hundreds of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ronald and Helen Thompson; mother-in-law, Ethel Mae Ostrem; and brother-in-law, C. Terry Ostrem.
He was born August 7, 1953, to Ron and Helen Thompson in Waterloo, IA. Van attended Dunkerton High School and graduated in 1971. He studied Animal Science at Hawkeye Community College. Van joined the Army, but couldn’t be an MP because of his color blindness, so he was honorably discharged. In 1972, he went to work at John Deere in Waterloo. He started in the foundry and ended his career at John Deere in 2007, as a tractor master. Then, he traveled to Russia, Ukraine, Australia, France, and Germany to work on John Deere tractors as a tractor master. In 2008, he went to work with Farmer’s Mutual Hail as a crop adjuster. He was still part-time with them at the time of his death.
In 1974, Van married Thomasina Groseclose. They had two daughters and were later divorced. In 1997, Van married Georgia Ames. They built a home in rural New Albin, IA. She passed away in 2012. On November 2, 2013, Van married Janelle (Ostrem) Olson and moved to the farm in Viroqua, WI. Van always told everyone that Janelle made him swim the Mississippi.
Van loved the farm. He was happiest there; making hay, fixing fence, helping his father-in-law, and mowing the acreage with his John Deere mower. He loved just being on the farm.
He enjoyed many things. He loved riding his UTV; especially after the county roads were made accessible. Van liked spending time at his travel trailer and taking his pontoon out on the river. It was a change from his previous speed boats, but he loved cruising the river with his friends.
He loved going out to eat and card-playing nights. He loved spending an evening at home watching a movie with Janelle. He enjoyed cooking on his grill for friends. The table leaves were left in because quite often there were guests for dinner, and Van was a great cook. He always said he loved cooking because then he could make what he liked. Van also loved his dark chocolates, peanut butter, ice cream, and cake – preferably with double frosting!
Van loved spending time with his family. He loved joking with the kids and teasing and playing with the little ones. Everyone enjoyed spending time with him. He was always upbeat, always positive, and always respected. Six days before his death, when he was preparing to go on a ventilator, his only concern was Janelle. He wanted to make sure that she would be okay no matter the outcome. Van loved his church, Lighthouse Baptist, and Pastor Chad. He loved his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Van and Janelle were both baptized as adults by Pastor Chad. Janelle knows Van is now rejoicing in Heaven at the throne of God, but here on Earth he will be surely missed.
Blessed be his memory to us.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at the Viroqua Church of Christ. Visitation will be held Friday, August 13, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Vosseteig Funeral Home in Westby. Additional visitation will be held Saturday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in the Bethel Lutheran Church Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.
