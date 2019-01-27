Try 1 month for 99¢
(1945-2019)

WATERLOO — Van Hare, 73, died at his home Saturday, Jan. 19. He battled with cancer for five months.

He was born Jan. 29, 1945, in Waterloo, son of Ivan and Dorthy (Turner) Hare. He married Lylia Geiger on June 24, 1972, and they lived most of their years in Waterloo. They had two daughters.

Van grew up in the Elk Run Heights and Evansdale areas. In 1973 Van was employed at John Deere in Waterloo; he had many positions and worked at each plant at some point, the last one at the Northeast site on the cab assembly line. He retired in 2005 after 30 years of service.

Survived by: his wife, Lylia, of Waterloo; two daughters, Laurie Hare; and Shellie Hare of Waverly; five grandchildren, Jonny and Brandon Howell of Marshalltown, Kortnie Hare of Waverly, Jimmy Reese of Waverly and Emily Reece of Clutier; a great-granddaughter, K’Marionna Chambers of Waverly; a brother, Ivan (Carol) Hare of Pensacola, Fla.; a sister, EvLynn Hare of Independence; a sister-in-law, Vi Hare; a brother-in-law, Gary (Jo) Kaune; sisters-in-law, Karen (Gary) Eliason, Brenda Rand and Judy Petersen; all of Waterloo; and dozens of beloved nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: his parents; two brothers, Danny and Tim Hare; and a brother-in-law, Jim Geiger.

Services: 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, at the Local 838 UAW Hall, 2615 Washington St., followed by a luncheon, with inurnment at a later time. There will be no visitation. The Rev. Mike Andersen of Bethel Baptist Church, Independence, will officiate the Celebration of Life service.

In lieu of flowers memorials: may be directed to Bethel Baptist Church, Independence.

Van enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, hunting, walking, biking and traveling. He was a man of faith and loved helping people when needed. He was devoted to his church and family.

