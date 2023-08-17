Valeria was born in Wagoner, Oklahoma on November 8, 1936, to parents John and Alta (Richardson) Stout. She graduated from Janesville High School in Janesville, Iowa at the top of her class. While in college, she worked at the YWCA, where she met Bob Sage. On March 11, 1956, they were united in marriage and were married for 41 years. Valeria was passionate about hosting Bible studies in her community and loved singing in local churches with her family. She was a strong advocate for Christian education and was instrumental in starting Wadena Christian Academy in Wadena, Iowa. After relocating to Flower Mound, Texas, and later Hendersonville, Tennessee, she taught piano and wrote many poems, essays, Bible studies, and personal accounts. Her hobbies included painting and flower gardening. She loved sharing her testimony with others and desired that the people in her life would be drawn into a personal relationship with Jesus Christ.