Novemeber 8, 1936—August 13, 2023
INDEPENDENCE—Valeria Stout Sage, 86, of Hendersonville, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday August 13, 2023, at Allen Hospital in Waterloo, Iowa.
Valeria was born in Wagoner, Oklahoma on November 8, 1936, to parents John and Alta (Richardson) Stout. She graduated from Janesville High School in Janesville, Iowa at the top of her class. While in college, she worked at the YWCA, where she met Bob Sage. On March 11, 1956, they were united in marriage and were married for 41 years. Valeria was passionate about hosting Bible studies in her community and loved singing in local churches with her family. She was a strong advocate for Christian education and was instrumental in starting Wadena Christian Academy in Wadena, Iowa. After relocating to Flower Mound, Texas, and later Hendersonville, Tennessee, she taught piano and wrote many poems, essays, Bible studies, and personal accounts. Her hobbies included painting and flower gardening. She loved sharing her testimony with others and desired that the people in her life would be drawn into a personal relationship with Jesus Christ.
Valeria is survived by her children: Dan Sage of Arlington, Iowa, and Holly Ly of Hendersonville, Tennessee; her siblings: Darrell Stout of Waverly, Iowa, Judy Grush of Sarasota, Florida, and Debra Litwiller of Fort Dodge, Iowa; 14 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her children: Victoria Kim and Scott Sage; and her siblings: Loretta Hutchinson and Zelphia Barton.
A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, August 18, 2023, at the Calvary Evangelistic Center in Independence, IA. Burial will be held at Garden of Memories in Waterloo, IA. Visitation will be held from 6:00 until 8:00 PM on Thursday, August 17, at the Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory in Independence, IA.
