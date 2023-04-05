March 24, 1937-April 2, 2023

ALLISON-Valda Ann Bohlen, 86, of Allison, Iowa, passed away Sunday, April 2, 2023, at the Rehabilitation Center of Allison, surrounded by her family.

Valda was born on March 24, 1937, to Floyd and Helena (Constien) DeBower on a farm east of Allison. She was baptized and confirmed at St. James Lutheran Church in Allison, where she learned “that faith was to put my hand in God’s and let Him lead me.” Valda attended Jackson country school and Allison grade school. She graduated from Allison High School in 1954.

Valda began working at the State Bank of Allison during her senior year and for several years thereafter. She met Melvin Bohlen and they were united in marriage on February 26, 1956, at St. James Lutheran Church in Allison. They moved to their present farm in 1958, where they enjoyed farming and raising their three children. Later, Valda worked at the post office and retired after twenty years at Butler County Rural Electric Co-op.

Valda was a loyal member of St. James Lutheran Church. She taught Sunday school, was a Lutheran League sponsor, served on the church council, served as recording treasurer, and was active in WELCA.

Valda loved to cook, bake, and play cards. Mel and Valda loved helping others. They raised money for children through Pony Express for over forty years. Her true enjoyment was spending time with her family, the joy of her life.

Valda is survived by her husband of sixty-seven years, Mel Bohlen of Allison; children, Karla (Larry) Schmidt of Allison, Danny (Lori) Bohlen of Allison, and Trisha (Dean) Bahe of Waverly; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Audrey Freesemann of Allison; sister-in-law Margie DeBower of Decorah; special people, Jim Sharp and family, and Jason and Staci Miller; along with numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Helena DeBower; brother, Lyle DeBower; and brother-in-law Hank Freesemann.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, April 6, 2023, at St. James Lutheran Church in Allison, with burial in the Allison Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at Counsell Woodley Funeral Home in Allison.

Counsell Woodley Funeral Home of Allison is caring for Valda and her family.