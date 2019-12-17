{{featured_button_text}}

(1923-2019)

WATERLOO — Vada Virginia Mowatt, 96, died Thursday, Dec. 12, at ManorCare in Waterloo.

She was born Aug. 28, 1923, in What Cheer, to George and Mae (Knupp) Fox. She married Lloyd George Mowatt on Feb. 16, 1943, in Frederika. He preceded her in death.

Vada worked nearly 30 years for Northwestern Bell Phone Co.

Survived by: her son, Larry (Nancy) Mowatt of Waterloo; four grandchildren, Joe (Tosha) Mowatt of Rock Hill, S.C., Johanna (Ben) Limmer of Tampa, Fla., JoLyn (Dan) Mowatt of Owatonna, Minn., and Joshua Mowatt of Waterloo; six great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a son, Joe Mowatt; her brother, Dwight Fox; and infant twin sisters.

Private burial: will be held in Alcock Cemetery, rural Frederika. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver is assisting the family.

Vada enjoyed bowling, playing cards, listening to country music, and loved to yodel.

