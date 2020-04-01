UPDATE: Janeen K Danielsen
(1939-2020)

DIKE – Janeen K Danielsen, 80, of Dike, died Monday, March 30, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.

She was born July 26, 1939, in Reinbeck, daughter of Ray and Anna Marie (Lauterbach) McCulloch. Following her father’s death, she was raised by her mother and adoptive father, Charles Plaehn. She married Dale Danielsen on July 26, 1958, at United Church of Christ in Reinbeck.

She graduated from Reinbeck High School in 1957 and operated Fair Weather Farm nursery school out of her home. She served on the Dike School Board for 15 years; the AEA Board for 10 years; and was the wedding coordinator at United Church of Christ in Cedar Falls, where she was a member.

Survivors: her husband; a son, Todd Danielsen of Elberon; a daughter, Penni (Ed) Hancock of Robins; five grandchildren, Dustin Kasemeier, Lane (Kim) Danielsen, Kay (Craig “Skip”) Flanagan, Cali and Kelsi Hancock; seven great-grandchildren: Kiley, Ryan, Cael, and Liv Danielsen, Cara, Shae and Mick Flanagan; and two sisters, Julie (Vern) Knaack Reinbeck and Janell (Marty) Ramsey of Gladbrook.

Preceded in death by: a brother, Jim Plaehn.

Services: Private family services will be held with burial in Elmwood Cemetery in Dike. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family.

Memorials: to the family for designation at a later date.

Online condolences at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.

Janeen loved her family dearly and really enjoyed spending time with her kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids. She was full of life and laughter and will be remembered in our hearts forever.

