UPDATE: Isabel A. Cummings

(1925-2020)

CEDAR FALLS – Isabel A. Cummings, 94, of Cedar Falls died Thursday, March 19, 2020 at her son’s home in Denver.

She was born August 13, 1925 in Grundy Center, Iowa, daughter of Clarence and Lily Albright. She married Kenneth R. Cummings on May 2, 1942 in Eldora, Iowa. He preceded her in death on June 24, 2002.

She was a Typesetter with the Cedar Falls Record and the Cedar Bulletin for 17 years, and served as a Den Leader for Cub Scouts. She volunteered at many levels as a member of First United Methodist Church in Cedar Falls.

Survived by: two sons, Steve (Sandy) Cummings of Elgin and Jerry Cummings of Denver; a granddaughter, Sheri Rust; a grandson, Brian Cummings; three step grandchildren, Rob (Toni), DeeJae (Karissa), and Jayme (Shawn Hyde) Butikofer; nine great grandchildren: Riley, Presley, Jayden, Kennedy, Kale, and Drew Butikofer, Bryce and Addyson Schroeder and Carver Hyde; a niece, Betty (John) Manning; and nephews, Dale Pabst, Ron, Jim and John Albright.

Preceded in death by: three brothers, Russell, Bob and Amos Albright; and a sister, Lois Swift.