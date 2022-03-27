July 3, 1941-March 25, 2022

Tyrone Ronald Sash, 80, of Cedar Falls, passed away Friday, March 25, 2022 at UnityPoint Allen Hospital Hospice after a lengthy illness.

He was born in Austin, Minn. July 3, 1941, son of Ray and Evangeline Schramm Sash. He married Paula M. Meyer at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Rochester, Minn. on March 6, 1965.

Tyrone served in the National Guard and was a proud member of the Local 838 Union. He was employed with John Deere Waterloo Tractor Works, beginning in Waterloo and retiring from the Cedar Falls Engine Works with 39 years of service. He also drove school bus for Cedar Falls Schools for 20 years. He dearly loved his special needs students.

He is survived by his wife, Paula; son, Michael (Renee) Sash of Frankston, Texas; daughter, Lynette (Scott Kriener) Spilman of Cresco; daughter-in-law, Raquel Sash of Waterloo; grandchildren, Alex (Meaghan) Sash, Nichole (Chaz) Torres, Nicolas Sash, Ashley (Martin Stclair) Spilman, Brandie (Madison) Sash, Brianna Sash; five great-grandchildren and two brothers, Gerald (Carolyn) Sash of Austin, Minn. and Richard (Linda) Sash of Albert Lea, Minn.

Preceded in death by a son, Larry Sash; his parents, Ray and Evangeline Sash; a brother, Rodney Sash; in-laws, Erwin Meyer and Mildred (Meyer) Yonkovich and step-father-in-law, Michael Yonkovich

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 28 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, E. 9th & Bluff Street, Cedar Falls, with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Waterloo. Public visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Sunday, March 27 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway. Visitation will continue for one hour before services at the church in Cedar Falls.

Memorials: may be directed to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church or UnityPoint Hospice.

Online condolences may be left at ww.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.