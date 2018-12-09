WATERLOO -- Tyree “Ty” Earl Newbill, 77, of Waterloo, formerly of Kansas City, Mo., died Monday, Dec. 3, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home, following a short illness.
He was born Nov. 29, 1941, in Kansas City, son of Hubert E. and Huberta R (Fredericks) Newbill. He married Sondra Maureen Musick on Oct. 16, 1965, and they later divorced.
He was a graduate of Raytown High School, attended Wentworth Military Academy, Baker University and was in the Coast Guard Reserves. He worked as a supervisor/salesman for various chemical companies throughout the Midwest before retiring.
Survived by: two daughters, Nicole R. (Bret) Zubrod of Waterloo and Dawn R. (Michael) Newbill Ritter of Kansas City; two granddaughters, Sara (Isaac) Summerhays and Bree Zubrod; two sisters, Patricia (Joe) Bortka and Elizabeth (Ron) Wissel, both of Kansas City; two nieces; Kathy (Dave) Brooks and Christy (Matt) Reed; a nephew, Taylor (Misty) Wissel; several great-nieces and nephews; and his three cats.
Preceded in death by: his parents.
Celebration of Life: will be held at a later date. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
Ty was a unique individual and for those who knew him, he will not be easily forgotten. He was known for his boyish antics, his collection of canes from all over the world, his love of creating a crowd with his magic tricks, his girls and his furry felines.
