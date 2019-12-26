{{featured_button_text}}
Tymi Alexander

Tymi A. Burkett Alexander

(1962-2019)

WATERLOO — Tymi A. Burkett Alexander, 57, died Tuesday, Dec. 17, at MercyOne Medical Center,

She was born Feb. 27, 1962, in Iowa City to James Hoskins and Kathie White (Burkett). Tymi was later adopted by Lewis Burkett. She married John Alexander Jr. in Columbia, S.C., in 1981. They were later divorced.

Tymi attended Waterloo Community Schools and earned her GED from Hawkeye Institute of Technology in June 1980. During her teen years, Tymi was employed at Hardees. She was also a daycare provider for several years. Later she was employed by Pepsi Cola Co. and also worked highway construction.

Survived by: her parents; grandmother, Aretha White; fiance Les Everett; two sons, Eric Burkett (LaTina) and Rolandus Jones (Queneshia), all of Waterloo; one daughter, Marcaria Jones (fiancé Lamarcus Williams) of Waterloo; four sisters, Yvonnea Weatherly, Karen Hoskins, Carmen (Monroe) Tillman and Alisha (Josh) Patton, all of Waterloo; brothers, Michael (Lynn) Burkett of Minneapolis, Kevin (Julie) Burkett of New Providence, Reginald (Bonnie) Burkett of Sioux Falls, S.D., Preston Hoskins (fiancee Salena So) of Rochester, Minn., and Jinkali Burkett of Waterloo; 13 grandchildren; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Preceded in death by: her grandfather, Johnnie White; grandparents, Lewis and Loretta Burkett and George and Susie Hoskins; aunts, Lillie Hoskins and Carolyn Speller; and a brother, Brian Hoskins.

Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at Antioch Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 5 to 6 p.m. today, Dec. 26, at Sanders Funeral Service and at the church for an hour before services Friday.

Memorials: may be directed to the family at 402 Cottage St., where they will receive friends.

Tymi had a passion for cooking, fishing, and gardening. She loved to go fishing with her future son-in-law. She was a fantastic mother, wonderful grandmother, protective sister and loyal friend. She will be greatly missed.

