Tyler, Sarah & Lula Schmidt

November 13, 1979 March 27, 1980 September 17, 2015

July 22, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Tyler & Sarah Schmidt and their daughter, Lula, died Friday, July 22, 2022, at Maquoketa Caves State Park in Maquoketa, Iowa.

Tyler Gene Schmidt was born November 13, 1979 in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Timothy and Debra (Meyer) Schmidt. He graduated from Northern University High School in Cedar Falls, Truman State University in Kirksville, Missouri, with a degree in computer science, and attended the University of Kansas in Lawrence. Tyler was an Eagle Scout and played trumpet, ran cross country and was on the swim team in high school. He worked for K-Mart, UPS and for over 18 years worked for TreviPay. Tyler married Sarah Morehouse on June 22, 2002 at St. John Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls, and they honeymooned for 10 days in the Boundary Waters. He enjoyed going to Okoboji Lutheran Church camp for family reunions, camping and canoeing, board and card games, hiking and snowshoeing, had a love of computers and teaching Arlo coding, and was an excellent cook. Tyler loved his pets, helping with the Lego League at Lincoln School, was a Kansas Jayhawk basketball fan, was on the church board at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lawrence, and would never turn down an opportunity to go to 4 Queens with his mother-in-law.

Sarah Jean Schmidt was born March 27, 1980 in Kansas City, Kansas, the daughter of the late Paul Morehouse, MD and Jean (Rohrbach) Morehouse. She graduated from Washington High School in Washington, Missouri, Truman State University, where she was a Truman Scholar, and earned her MA from the University of Kansas. Sarah worked several years for Monarch Watch. After marrying Tyler, Sarah became a mother and had been working at the Cedar Falls Public Library this past year. She played percussion, piano and was in the high school marching band. Sarah enjoyed knitting, sewing Halloween costumes, crafting, making hand made greeting cards, being outdoors, birding, entomology, gardening, snowshoeing, cake decorating, and pottery at the Hearst Center for the Arts. She was an avid reader and also played handbells at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lawrence. Sarah went backpacking with her mother in Belize, received the Gold Award in Girl Scouts, and was the Youth Representative for the Central States Synod Council (ELCA). She was also active in Lincoln School PALS and in the MOPS group in Cedar Falls.

Lula Ruth Schmidt was born September 17, 2015 in Lawrence, Kansas, the daughter of Tyler and Sarah (Morehouse) Schmidt. She attended Farmstead Preschool and Pre K at Lincoln Elementary School in Cedar Falls. Like her parents, Lula enjoyed outdoor activities, playing with her cousins, art, reading, and animals. She “swam like a fish” and was known to be a “spitfire”. Lula loved her “stuffies” (stuffed animals), being at school with her teachers and friends, and her Barbies & Our Generation dolls. She had a great sense of humor, helped her parents cook and her brother with his animation scripts.

They are survived by their son/brother, Arlo Schmidt, of Cedar Falls; parents/grandparents, Timothy & Debra Schmidt of Cedar Falls and Jean Morehouse of Rapid City, South Dakota; siblings/aunts & uncles, Spencer (Jodie) Schmidt, and their children, Josh, Gavin & Nolan, of Cedar Falls, Kelsey (Matt) Weiss, and their children, Lily & Willow, of Lawrence, Kansas, Adam (Katy) Morehouse, and their children, Avry & Lauryn, of Chesterfield, Michigan, Jana (Ryan Jackson) Morehouse of Rapid City, South Dakota, and Karen (Joseph) Pollard, and their children, Sam & Luke, of Tyler, Texas; grandparent/great grandparent, Arlene Meyer, of Waunakee, Wisconsin, and their cats, Leo & Goober.

Tyler, Sarah & Lula were preceded in death by parent/grandparent, Paul D. Morehouse, MD, and grandparents/great grandparents, Delbert Meyer, Roger & Phyllis Schmidt, Doris & Gerald Rohrbach and Ruth & Clarence Morehouse.

Services were private, with burial at Greenwood Cemetery in Cedar Falls. A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, August 2nd at Overman Park in Cedar Falls. Bring a picnic meal at 5:00 pm and the Remembrance will begin at 5:30. In lieu of flowers/plants, memorials may be directed to the Hartman Reserve in Cedar Falls or the Cedar Falls Public Library. Online condolences to www.DahlFuneralHome.com.