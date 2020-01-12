Tyler J. Pint

(1981-2019)

WATERLOO — Tyler James Pint, 38, of Omaha, Neb., formerly of Waterloo, died suddenly at home Dec. 24, 2019.

He was born May 6, 1981, in Charles City, son of Deb Brasch and Larry Pint.

Tyler attended Charles City schools and graduated in 2000, where he was a member of the Charles City Comet wrestling and golf teams, and graduated from the electronic technology program at Northeast Iowa Community College in Calmar in 2002. His jobs included Hobert Electric, Molstead Motors and ConAgra Foods.

Survivors: his parents, Deb (Jeff) Brasch of Waterloo and Larry (Nancy) Pint of Manchester; a brother, Nick Brasch of Columbia, Mo.; a sister, Kari (Mitch) Juhl of Dunkerton; nieces Addison, Hadley and Graycie Juhl; stepsisters Hillary (Justin) Woodward of Rockford, Ill., and Hannah (Shawn) James of Minneapolis; stepbrother Seth Brasch of Zion, Ill.; a stepgrandparent, Robert Townsend; his pets, Ellie and Sissi; as well as aunts, uncles and cousins.

Preceded in death by: his grandparents, Leo and Velma Pint, Robert and Maxine Lynch, Byrd O’Rourke, Olive Brasch, Phyllis Townsend; and uncle Jeff Kingston.