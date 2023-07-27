June 26, 1969 - May 5, 2023

Tyler Brennan Timion, a fun loving and promising individual, passed away on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the age of 53. Tyler was a beloved son, brother, nephew, and friend to many. Preceded in death by his parents Larry and Cheryl Timion.

Tyler was born on June 26, 1969 in Cedar Falls, IA, and from an early age, he showed remarkable intelligence and a love for learning. He pursued his academic goals with passion and dedication, eventually graduating with a degree in Business Administration from Ferris State University (Big Rapids, MI).

In his personal life, Tyler was known for his infectious sense of humor, his kindness, and his willingness to help others. He had a talent for making friends and was always there for those who needed him. Tyler's sudden and unexpected passing has left a void in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. He will be deeply missed by his siblings Tom Timion and Toby Timion his extended family, and his countless friends.

Although Tyler's life was cut short, his memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew him. We remember him for his kindness, his intelligence, and his boundless potential. May he rest in peace.